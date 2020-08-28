Robust pressure transmitters with IO-Link interface

I would like to enquire about Turck Australia

Thanks to IO-Link, the pressure sensors supply diagnostic data for condition monitoring

Turck Australia has added a new model to its PT1000/2000 series of pressure sensors, featuring an IO-Link interface and two programmable switching outputs.

The new pressure transmitters from Turck's PT1000/2000 series have the ability to withstand shocks and changes in pressure and temperature, and also offer all the benefits of digital communication, including enhanced diagnostics and flexible parameterisation.

For example, the IO-Link interface enables users to monitor electrical short circuits, overpressure and underpressure, as well as values exceeding the maximum operating temperature. Other data for efficient condition monitoring can be supplied by an operating hours counter, a maximum and minimum pressure memory, and an overpressure meter.

Turck’s pressure transmitters can be operated with two switching outputs or with IO-Link communication and one additional switching output as required. These switching outputs can be set for either PNP or NPN operation. This allows the location of the switch points to be set within the measuring range.

Turck offers the compact pressure sensors with IP67 and IP69K protection in two different designs:

PT1000 series pressure transmitters cover a measuring range from 0-1 bar to 0-40 bar and operate with a ceramic measuring cell.

PT2000 series devices are provided with fully welded measuring cells for higher pressure ranges, with their measuring range going up to 1000 bar.

Both pressure sensor designs offer users the benefit of a high measuring accuracy of ±0.3% FS BSL.

