RFID module with OPC UA server for IIoT

By Turck Australia 31 October 2018
article image The new RFID module will simplify the integration of RFID systems for IIoT
Turck Australia introduces a new RFID module with an OPC UA server to its TBEN-L family. The new RFID module will simplify the integration and implementation of RFID systems for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The TBEN-L5-4RFID-8DXP-OPC-UA provides large volumes of data quickly and simply without requiring fragmentation or a reduction of the data volume. Additionally, the module supports optional commands of the Companion Specification, such as lock, kill, and password functions for UHF.

OPC UA (Open Platform Communication Unified Architecture) is a global industry protocol for use on any platform or device, regardless of operating system or programming language.

The OPC UA protocol delivers numerous advantages, including direct provisioning of information to higher-level systems (MES, ERP, Cloud, PLC, etc.); simple and seamless integration process, independent of manufacturer or platform; and built-in security protocols to protect data from unauthorised users.

