Power where you need it, with in-cabinet (IP20) and on-machine (IP67) power supplies from Turck.

In-cabinet (IP20)

The power supply modules of the IM82-24 series feed DC loads and especially Turck IM, IME, IMB, IMS and IMC interface modules with 24 V. The devices are mounted on DIN rail and meet protection class IP20. The output current is - depending on the type - 2.5 A, 5 A, 10 A or 20 A. Thanks to their universal AC/DC input, the power supplies can be used worldwide in numerous networks. Other features include high efficiency, as well as temperature resistance and dynamic overload capability.





On-machine (IP67)

The power supply units of the PSU67 series are IP67 rated and can be mounted in the field. The devices bypass short power drops of maximally 50 independently. In addition, no-load and short-circuit protection as well as the passive air cooling increase the fail-safety of the devices. The output current is - depending on the type - 2 A, 4 A or 8A. Thanks to their universal AC/DC input, the power supplies can be used worldwide in numerous networks. The high efficiency of up to 90% provides a good energy balance.