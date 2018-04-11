On- Machine I/0 from Turck

Expand your communication capabilities while consolidating your wiring using fieldbus technology from Turck. Our vast I/O offering provides the right solution for your application, including three types of Ethernet in a single device. Our distributed I/O enables you to put your control right where you want it, on the machine or in a panel. Turck’s fieldbus products support most major industrial network protocols for better communication flexibility. Check out Turck’s vast selection of rugged and reliable machine-mounted I/O:



• Cost-effective, flexible modular and block solutions

• Multiprotocol capability to support multiple industrial Ethernet protocols

• Flexible hybrid safety/general purpose I/O modules

• Rugged and reliable solutions for nearly any industry



Whether you need a simple or more complex solution, Turck offers an extensive technology portfolio of sensors, connectivity, fieldbus technology and custom engineered solutions. Partner with Turck to reduce downtime, optimize manufacturing, improve network communication, identify and track products, plus much more. Can’t find what you are looking for? Our engineers can design an application-specific solution. Add in world-class service and support, and Turck is there for you throughout your product’s life cycle.



Click here to see our on-machine Fieldbus Solutions:

https://www.turck.com.au/static/media/downloads/Full_Range_for_Fieldbus_Technology.pdf