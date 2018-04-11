Search
On- Machine I/0 from Turck

by Turck Australia
Expand your communication capabilities while consolidating your wiring using fieldbus technology from Turck. Our vast I/O offering provides the right solution for your application, including three types of Ethernet in a single device. Our distributed I/O enables you to put your control right where you want it, on the machine or in a panel. Turck’s fieldbus products support most major industrial network protocols for better communication flexibility. Check out Turck’s vast selection of rugged and reliable machine-mounted I/O:

• Cost-effective, flexible modular and block solutions
• Multiprotocol capability to support multiple industrial Ethernet protocols
• Flexible hybrid safety/general purpose I/O modules
• Rugged and reliable solutions for nearly any industry

Whether you need a simple or more complex solution, Turck offers an extensive technology portfolio of sensors, connectivity, fieldbus technology and custom engineered solutions. Partner with Turck to reduce downtime, optimize manufacturing, improve network communication, identify and track products, plus much more. Can’t find what you are looking for? Our engineers can design an application-specific solution. Add in world-class service and support, and Turck is there for you throughout your product’s life cycle.

Click here to see our on-machine Fieldbus Solutions:
https://www.turck.com.au/static/media/downloads/Full_Range_for_Fieldbus_Technology.pdf

Related Turck Australia News

Supplier news
BEEP simplifying communication with I/O modules
11/04/18 - Turck presents its new Backplane Ethernet Extension Protocol (BEEP), designed to simplify the use of its TBEN and FEN20 multiprotocol block I/O modules.
Supplier news
Turck expands capacitive sensor line with teachable options
06/03/16 - Turck has added 18mm and 30mm capacitive barrel sensors with teachable capabilities to its portfolio of capacitive sensors.
Supplier news
TURCK adds new I/O stations for Industrial Ethernet featuring multiprotocol technology
01/07/14 - Turck Australia announces a new range of in-cabinet, block I/O stations featuring Industrial Ethernet multiprotocol technology.
Supplier news
Turck I/O system's new gateway for serial Modbus communication
29/06/13 - Turck has expanded its BL20 I/O system with a new gateway for serial Modbus communication.
Supplier news
Turck in-cabinet IP20 Ethernet switches feature fibre converter model and hazardous approval ratings to enhance application flexibility
29/04/13 - Turck Australia announces the release of a new range of rugged in-cabinet Ethernet switches.
View all Turck Australia news

