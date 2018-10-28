Search
IP67 RFID interface with OPC UA server simplifying integration

By Turck Australia 28 October 2018
Supplier News
article image Now as a standard feature: OPC UA simplifies the communication of industrial hardware with IT systems
The new TBEN-L RFID module available from Turck Australia comes with an integrated OPC UA server and is designed to simplify the connection of factory automation with IT systems.

Presented at the Hannover Messe, Turck’s IP67 RFID interface uses a platform-independent OPC UA communication standard to simplify the integration of RFID systems in ERP, MES or cloud systems, as well as in controllers. Authentication and integrated security protocols protect communication between the systems from unauthorised access and manipulation.

The TBEN-L5-4RFID-8DXP-OPC-UA module is compliant with the companion specification for Auto-ID devices, enabling users to replace devices between the Auto-ID systems of different manufacturers. The standard specification for RFID and barcode readers eliminates the need for the user to do manufacturer-specific programming and simplifies integration in higher-level systems, avoiding the need to engage a systems integrator for the purpose.

Key features of the robust OPC UA RFID modules include high degree of protection (IP65/67/69K); four RFID interfaces for connecting HF and/or UHF read/write heads; and 8 additional universal channels, which can be used as inputs or outputs, simplifying the connection of sensors as trigger signals or actuators as indicator lights for acknowledging processes.

Rfid RFID Systems Factory Automation