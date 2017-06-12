IO-Link capable uprox3 sensors allowing more flexibility

Turck Australia has extended their uprox3 sensor line with a new IO-Link-capable version. Offering the longest sensing distances of all factor 1 sensors on the market, Turck’s uprox3 range now allows for more flexibility and intelligence to be integrated into sensing applications with its IO-Link capabilities.

Turck’s IO-Link capable uprox3 sensors deliver multiple advantages to various sensing applications. Key benefits include cost reduction in new and existing applications; easy configuration allowing sensors to be flexibly adapted to specific requirements; flexibility to set output functions and sensing distances as well as special functions whenever needed; and ability to run each adjustable switching distance sequentially in combination with an IO-Link master.

The new IO-Link capable sensors retain all standard uprox3 advantages such as factor 1 with the longest sensing distances and excellent magnetic field strength.

In IO-Link mode, the sensor is operated on an IO-Link master, enabling access to all parameter and evaluation functions. Parameters need not be reset when a sensor is exchanged, thanks to intelligent data retention with IO-Link 1.1. Process data from the sensor provides further analysis options such as application-specific switch points and temperature limits or an identification number, which can be used to identify 256 different nodes. The sensing of targets and their simultaneous identification can then be implemented with a single sensor.

Turck’s IO-Link capable uprox3 sensors have been launched in four variants including M12, M18 and M30 barrel style models, all in a chrome brass housing, as well as PTFE-coated variants for welding applications. A rectangular CK40 style variant is also included in the series.