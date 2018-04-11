Search
Home > Industrial Computers and Software > Networks, Hardware and Software > Turck Australia > Industrial Ethernet from Turck

Industrial Ethernet from Turck

by Turck Australia
logo
03 95609066

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Rugged industrial Ethernet cables from Turck are designed to stand up to the harsh environments common in industrial automation. Depending on the type, they can withstand moisture, high flex applications, oil, weld splatter and much more. Turck’s TPE industrial Ethernet cable completes the critical data link between essential devices for demanding and high speed applications. Offered in CAT 5e, CAT 6 and CAT 6A, these cables are the most rugged and robust available.

Vast selection of cable for challenging environments designed for factory, logistics and process automation applications custom options available with in-house design team

With hundreds of cut-to-measure bulk cable options plus a vast range of connectors and harnesses, Turck has many in-stock options ready to ship to you. Can’t find what you are looking for? Our engineers can design an application-specific solution. Add in world-class service and support, and Turck is there for you throughout your product’s life cycle.

To help make your selection easier, view the Quick Guide.
https://www.turck.us/static/media/downloads/Industrial_Ethernet_Quick_Guide.pdf

Turck Australia information and contact details

Related Turck Australia News

Supplier news
BEEP simplifying communication with I/O modules
11/04/18 - Turck presents its new Backplane Ethernet Extension Protocol (BEEP), designed to simplify the use of its TBEN and FEN20 multiprotocol block I/O modules.
Supplier news
TURCK adds new I/O stations for Industrial Ethernet featuring multiprotocol technology
01/07/14 - Turck Australia announces a new range of in-cabinet, block I/O stations featuring Industrial Ethernet multiprotocol technology.
Supplier news
Turck launches modular I/O for more flexible communications for industrial Ethernet
06/09/13 - Turck Australia announces the BL67 on-machine modular I/O system for industrial Ethernet.
Supplier news
Turck I/O system's new gateway for serial Modbus communication
29/06/13 - Turck has expanded its BL20 I/O system with a new gateway for serial Modbus communication.
Supplier news
Turck to showcase cabling solutions at Offshore Technology Conference
06/05/13 - Turck will be exhibiting its cabling products and solutions at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), May 6-9 in Houston, Texas.
View all Turck Australia news

Contact Turck Australia

(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 5,
6- 7 Gilda Crt
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: 03 95609066

Contact Turck Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Ethernet | Ethernet Cables | Industrial Ethernet | Industrial Ethernet Cables | Ethernet Adapters | Ethernet Communication Devices | Ethernet Communications | Ethernet Connections | Ethernet Connectors | Ethernet Controllers | Ethernet Devices | ethernet extenders | Ethernet Fieldbuses |
View All