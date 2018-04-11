Industrial Ethernet from Turck

Rugged industrial Ethernet cables from Turck are designed to stand up to the harsh environments common in industrial automation. Depending on the type, they can withstand moisture, high flex applications, oil, weld splatter and much more. Turck’s TPE industrial Ethernet cable completes the critical data link between essential devices for demanding and high speed applications. Offered in CAT 5e, CAT 6 and CAT 6A, these cables are the most rugged and robust available.



Vast selection of cable for challenging environments designed for factory, logistics and process automation applications custom options available with in-house design team



With hundreds of cut-to-measure bulk cable options plus a vast range of connectors and harnesses, Turck has many in-stock options ready to ship to you. Can’t find what you are looking for? Our engineers can design an application-specific solution. Add in world-class service and support, and Turck is there for you throughout your product’s life cycle.



To help make your selection easier, view the Quick Guide.

https://www.turck.us/static/media/downloads/Industrial_Ethernet_Quick_Guide.pdf