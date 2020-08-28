Inductive safety sensors with OSSD outputs

Turck Australia presents inductive safety sensors with two OSSD (output switching signal device) outputs to complete its portfolio for safety technology. These proximity switches enable users to benefit from contactless and, therefore, wear-free position and range monitoring in safety-related applications on presses, cranes, fairground machinery or machine covers.

The sensors use their OSSD outputs to send switching signals to safety systems. This is used for detecting short circuits, overload, or cross-circuits and for testing switch-off capability at the same time. With SIL 2 (IEC 61508) and performance level d (EN ISO 13849), the devices meet demanding requirements in terms of functional safety.

Turck's new product series comprises of the flush mountable M12, M18 and M30 threaded-barrel devices, each with a large assured switch-on distance, robust metal housing and a wide temperature range from -25°C to 70°C. With their ability to withstand dust and humidity, Turck’s inductive proximity switches reduce the risk of plant failures, making them ideal for users looking to implement a cost-efficient safety solution with a metal target instead of using a specially mounted actuator.

