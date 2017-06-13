Search

Identification

by Turck Australia
Visit Website
Identification
Identification
logo
03 95609066

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

Elevate the intelligence of your application with industrial RFID.

Available in: High Frequency (HF) and Ultra High Frequency (UHF).

Designed to meet the demands of your manufacturing environment.

Turck’s industrial RFID ensures your processes are running as efficiently and intelligently as possible.

Turck Australia information and contact details

Related Turck Australia News

Supplier news
Rugged, compact RFID interface for retrofitting RFID applications
13/06/17 - Turck Australia introduces a new IP67-rated TBEN-S-RFID interface to meet the ever-shrinking dimensional needs of devices on the factory floor.
Supplier news
TURCK’s new HF solution with extended surface area extends RFID capabilities
26/05/14 - Turck Australia announces the Q80L800 HF read/write head, the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive RFID solutions portfolio.
Supplier news
TURCK extends RFID capabilities with UHF read/write head
18/10/13 - Turck Australia announces the latest addition to their comprehensive RFID portfolio with the introduction of the Q175 compact UHF read/write head.
Supplier news
Turck to promote industrial RFID solutions at RFID Journal LIVE!
30/04/13 - Turck is showcasing its latest industrial RFID solutions at RFID Journal LIVE! in Florida, USA.
Supplier news
FM approved rotational speed interface module with display from Turck delivers FDT/DTM programming capability
27/04/10 - Turck has enhanced its interface module (IM) family with the FM approved IM21 rotational speed interface module.
View all Turck Australia news

Contact Turck Australia

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 5,
6- 7 Gilda Crt
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: 03 95609066

Contact Turck Australia

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox