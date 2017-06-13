Identification
Elevate the intelligence of your application with industrial RFID.
Available in: High Frequency (HF) and Ultra High Frequency (UHF).
Designed to meet the demands of your manufacturing environment.
Turck’s industrial RFID ensures your processes are running as efficiently and intelligently as possible.Turck Australia information and contact details
13/06/17 - Turck Australia introduces a new IP67-rated TBEN-S-RFID interface to meet the ever-shrinking dimensional needs of devices on the factory floor.
26/05/14 - Turck Australia announces the Q80L800 HF read/write head, the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive RFID solutions portfolio.
18/10/13 - Turck Australia announces the latest addition to their comprehensive RFID portfolio with the introduction of the Q175 compact UHF read/write head.
30/04/13 - Turck is showcasing its latest industrial RFID solutions at RFID Journal LIVE! in Florida, USA.
FM approved rotational speed interface module with display from Turck delivers FDT/DTM programming capability
27/04/10 - Turck has enhanced its interface module (IM) family with the FM approved IM21 rotational speed interface module.
Contact Turck Australia
Unit 5,
6- 7 Gilda Crt
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: 03 95609066
Contact Turck Australia
