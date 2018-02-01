Hybrid safety IO module for EtherNet/IP and CIP safety

Turck Australia announces the addition of the CIP safety hybrid safety block IO modules to their industry-leading line-up of fieldbus technology products.

Combining both safety I/O and general purpose I/O in a single, rugged, on-machine, remote I/O device, Turck’s hybrid safety offering is now extended by the new CIP safety (TBIP) module; the existing hybrid safety offering already includes an option for PROFIsafe over PROFINET.

Both IP67 hybrid modules can be adapted to the actual signal requirements of an installation by using configurable input/output points and leveraging the flexibility of the IO-Link. Key features also include two safety inputs for connecting safety sensors such as light curtains or emergency stop buttons; two additional safety channels for use as inputs or outputs; general purpose (non-safety related) side comprising of four configurable discrete inputs/outputs capable of switching up to two amps when used as outputs; and two IO-Link master ports offering an additional 32 points of configurable discrete I/O when used with Turck’s IO-Link hubs.

These devices can be used as remote safety I/O, or even operated as a standalone safety controller for local safe I/O; this allows the implementation of safety functions without the need for a safety PLC while still providing safety diagnostics and general purpose I/O data to a higher level non-safety PLC.

The high IP65/ IP67/ IP69K protection ratings allow use in the most demanding environments. Decentralised plants and modular machine concepts can be implemented without the need for additional control cabinets.