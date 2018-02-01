Search
Home > Hybrid safety IO module for EtherNet/IP and CIP safety
Related Supplier News
TBPN hybrid safety block I/O modules saving space and cost
TBPN hybrid safety block I/O modules ...
The TBPN safety block I/O module from Turck Australia is the first block I/O module to combine both standard and safety inputs/outputs in a single device.

Hybrid safety IO module for EtherNet/IP and CIP safety

By Turck Australia 01 February 2018
Supplier News
article image CIP safety (TBIP) module
logo
03 95609066

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Turck Australia announces the addition of the CIP safety hybrid safety block IO modules to their industry-leading line-up of fieldbus technology products.

Combining both safety I/O and general purpose I/O in a single, rugged, on-machine, remote I/O device, Turck’s hybrid safety offering is now extended by the new CIP safety (TBIP) module; the existing hybrid safety offering already includes an option for PROFIsafe over PROFINET.

Both IP67 hybrid modules can be adapted to the actual signal requirements of an installation by using configurable input/output points and leveraging the flexibility of the IO-Link. Key features also include two safety inputs for connecting safety sensors such as light curtains or emergency stop buttons; two additional safety channels for use as inputs or outputs; general purpose (non-safety related) side comprising of four configurable discrete inputs/outputs capable of switching up to two amps when used as outputs; and two IO-Link master ports offering an additional 32 points of configurable discrete I/O when used with Turck’s IO-Link hubs.

These devices can be used as remote safety I/O, or even operated as a standalone safety controller for local safe I/O; this allows the implementation of safety functions without the need for a safety PLC while still providing safety diagnostics and general purpose I/O data to a higher level non-safety PLC.

The high IP65/ IP67/ IP69K protection ratings allow use in the most demanding environments. Decentralised plants and modular machine concepts can be implemented without the need for additional control cabinets.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Fieldbus Technology safety modules Io Products