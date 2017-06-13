Fieldbus Technology
Expand your communication capabilities while consolidating your wiring using Fieldbus Technology Products from Turck
Our vast I/O offering provides the right solution for your application, including three types of Ethernet in a single device.
Our Distributed I/O enables you to put your control right where you want it, on the machine or in a panel.Turck Australia information and contact details
Related Turck Australia News
Supplier news
13/06/17 - Turck Australia introduces a new IP67-rated TBEN-S-RFID interface to meet the ever-shrinking dimensional needs of devices on the factory floor.
Supplier news
26/05/14 - Turck Australia announces the Q80L800 HF read/write head, the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive RFID solutions portfolio.
Supplier news
18/10/13 - Turck Australia announces the latest addition to their comprehensive RFID portfolio with the introduction of the Q175 compact UHF read/write head.
Supplier news
05/01/10 - Turck’s BL67 modular distributed I/O system is now equipped with a Simple RFID (RFID-S) slice that is compatible with the BL ident RFID product line.
Supplier news
08/05/09 - Turck Australia are now offering the option to shield M8 picofast cordsets by connecting a braided shield directly to the coupling nut.
Contact Turck Australia
(Head office) Update these details
Unit 5,
6- 7 Gilda Crt
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: 03 95609066
Contact Turck Australia
Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.