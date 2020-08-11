Experience IO-Link benefits with Turck's new compact starter kit

Turck’s IO-Link system box - The compact starter kit gives users everything they need to set up an independent IO-Link system

The new IO-Link system box from Turck Australia is a compact starter kit designed to enable users to discover the benefits of the digital communication protocol. The IO-Link devices contained in the box allow users to set up their own system and gain hands-on experience in the technology.

Featuring Turck's TBEN-S IO-Link master with four universal PNP channels, the starter kit also includes one RGB indicator light and two sensors – the BI10U uprox inductive sensor as well as the RU40U ultrasonic sensor.

The IO-Link devices supply maintenance data for the condition monitoring of machines and plants as well as user data. Turck’s IO-Link system box also contains a 230 V power supply unit, compatible cables (M12-M12 and M8-Ethernet RJ45) as well as a USB memory stick for easier commissioning. The memory medium also contains the PACTware operating software as well as all IO device descriptions (IODD) and an IODD DTM Interpreter.

The Simple IO-Link Device Integration (SIDI) software also enables devices to be integrated in Profinet systems without the need for any additional software. The SIDI library on Turck's IO-Link masters not only includes all of the company's IO-Link devices as well as those of optoelectronics partner Banner Engineering, but also several devices of well-known manufacturers.

Other manufacturers can be integrated on request. Therefore, the IO-Link devices can be selected from the hardware catalogue of a programming environment such as TIA Portal as if they were submodules of an I/O system. Important features and parameters such as measuring ranges, output signals or pulse rates can be changed in the plain text field.