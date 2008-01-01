Search

Custom cable and harness solutions from Turck

by Turck Australia
03 95609066

Whether an application must withstand extreme environmental conditions, combat continual flexing, or meet specific certifications, Turck's harness team works with its customers to exceed expectations. Custom cable and harness solutions from Turck include:

Multibranch cable and wire harnesses

Simple cable and wire assemblies to highly complex assemblies

Rugged assemblies outside the cabinet to electronic assemblies in-cabinet

Fully encapsulated assemblies

Complex connector assemblies


Our key capabilities include automated wire/cable cutting and crimping, rugged overmolded and potted connectors, harness looms, braids and sleeves.

Turck meets the following standards and testing:

• UL Wiring Harness File E257638
• ISO 9001:2008 certified
• ITAR registered
• IPC/WHMA-A-620 certified in-house trainer
• IP67 rating testing capability
• NEMA 6 testing capability
• RoHS compliant materials
• REACH Policy
• Dodd Frank Act Section 1502 - Conflict Materials Reporting • UL, CSA, FM, ABS and CE engineering support • Crimp pull testing per UL486A • 100% continuity and dielectric testing

For more information, click here.

https://www.turck.com.au/static/media/downloads/B2104.pdf

Turck Australia information and contact details

Contact Turck Australia

Unit 5,
6- 7 Gilda Crt
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: 03 95609066

