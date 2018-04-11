BEEP simplifying communication with I/O modules

Turck's BEEP concept enables the use of up to 33 I/O modules with only one IP address

Turck Australia presents its new Backplane Ethernet Extension Protocol, or BEEP, designed to simplify the use of its TBEN and FEN20 multiprotocol block I/O modules.

Turck’s BEEP allows the user to connect networks with up to 33 TBEN modules (1 master + 32 slaves) and up to 480 bytes of data to the PLC via a single IP address in Profinet, Ethernet/IP and Modbus TCP networks. Thanks to the reduced number of IP addresses, the user can quickly create high density I/O networks and also connect them with low cost controllers.

The user defines the BEEP master as the first device on the line via the integrated web server. The master scans the connected network and automatically configures the data assignment for all connected modules. Since all parameters of the device configuration are stored in the master, BEEP supports the rapid exchange of individual modules, thereby efficiently reducing downtime and associated costs. The BEEP master detects a new device automatically and downloads the relevant parameters.

BEEP is now available on all IP67 TBEN multiprotocol modules with digital I/O signals of the L and S series, as well as on Turck's FEN20 modules. BEEP is compatible with all standard Ethernet components.