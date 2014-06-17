G8 SERIES RS ROLLER CHAIN BY TSUBAKI - COMING SOON
Tsubaki has manufactured a range a chain products on the cutting edge of quality and performance. Our constant pursuit of improvement and innovation has resulted in Tsubaki leading the world in the production of steel roller and conveyor chain.
Watch this space for our new product the G8 Series RS Roller Chain which hit the markets very soon.Tsubaki Australia information and contact details
17/06/14 - Tsubaki will be showcasing its range of mining chains, sprockets, cam clutches, and cable carrier systems.
31/10/06 - Tsubaki Australia, part of the Global Tsubakimoto group has developed the next generation in roller chain. Drawing on close to a century of manufacturing experience and industry first advancements in chain design, Tsubaki’s RS-G7 roller chain is in a league of its own.
28/06/06 - TSUBAKI Australia is a leader in power transmission products and is part of the world's largest chain manufacturing company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co. They are expanding their product range locally to include British Standard Conveyor Chain.
22/05/06 - TSUBAKI Australia is the world's largest chain manufacturing company. They are expanding their product range locally to include British Standard Conveyor Chain. The range will cover both the solid pin and hollow pin versions.
20/04/06 - TSUBAKI has a long tradition of quality. The Tsubaki name has become a world renowned mark of assurance in the chain and power transmission equipment industry. With this experience and these foundations in place, Tsubaki is fully prepared to confidently challenge the 21st century.
Contact Tsubaki Australia
(Head office) Update these details
PO Box 6178
Silverwater
NSW 1811
Tel: 02 9704 2500
Fax: 02 9704 2550
Contact Tsubaki Australia
