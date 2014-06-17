G8 SERIES NEPTUNE CHAIN BY TSUBAKI

The Tsubaki Neptune Series is a top quality carbon steel chain that can be used in applications that are subject to alkaline cleaning and wet environments.

No Strength Reduction

A special treatment process is used that does not affect chain strength (part hardness). Neptune chains have the same tensile strength and allowable load as our standard roller chains.

Lower Environmental Load

Neptune chains use no harmful hexavalent chromium in their corrosion resistant surface treatment, nor any other hazardous substances such as lead, cadmium, mercury, or arsenic. Neptune chains are RoHS compliant.

Eco Friendly

Manufacturing chain with a substantially longer wear-life serves the environment: less frequent chain replacement results in reduced consumption of raw materials and energy and reduces the CO2 emission. Neptune chain is a true eco-friendly product.

Typical uses for Neptune™ chain include:

Food processing

Waste treatment

Packaging

Bottling

For more information please view our catalogues