G8 SERIES LAMBDA CHAIN BY TSUBAKI

Tsubaki is a pioneer in the industry, being the first to develop a roller chain that uses special oil impregnated bushes. Since first being introduced in 1988, Lambda Chain has gained an outstanding reputation in a variety of industries and applications. It is capable of meeting a wide range of customer needs for long life in a lubrication-free environment, resulting in reduced overall long-term costs. Lambda Chain uses NSF-H1 lubricant, so it is safe to use on food equipment.

