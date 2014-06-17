G8 SERIES LAMBDA CHAIN BY TSUBAKI
Tsubaki is a pioneer in the industry, being the first to develop a roller chain that uses special oil impregnated bushes. Since first being introduced in 1988, Lambda Chain has gained an outstanding reputation in a variety of industries and applications. It is capable of meeting a wide range of customer needs for long life in a lubrication-free environment, resulting in reduced overall long-term costs. Lambda Chain uses NSF-H1 lubricant, so it is safe to use on food equipment.
To learn more about the G8 Series Lambda Chain view our catalogue.Tsubaki Australia information and contact details
Downloads
Related Tsubaki Australia News
Contact Tsubaki Australia
Contact Tsubaki Australia