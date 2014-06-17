Search

G8 SERIES LAMBDA CHAIN BY TSUBAKI

by Tsubaki Australia
Tsubaki G8 Series Lambda Chains
Tsubaki is a pioneer in the industry, being the first to develop a roller chain that uses special oil impregnated bushes. Since first being introduced in 1988, Lambda Chain has gained an outstanding reputation in a variety of industries and applications. It is capable of meeting a wide range of customer needs for long life in a lubrication-free environment, resulting in reduced overall long-term costs. Lambda Chain uses NSF-H1 lubricant, so it is safe to use on food equipment.

To learn more about the G8 Series Lambda Chain view our catalogue.

Tsubaki Australia information and contact details

Downloads

PDF
Tsubaki G8 Series Lambda Chains - Flyer
(2076 Kb)
 PDF
Tsubaki G8 Series Lambda Chain - Catalogue
(9135 Kb)

Related Tsubaki Australia News

Supplier news
QME 2014 Preview: Mining chains and clutches
17/06/14 - Tsubaki will be showcasing its range of mining chains, sprockets, cam clutches, and cable carrier systems.
Supplier news
Tsubaki Australia develops RS-G7 roller chain
31/10/06 - Tsubaki Australia, part of the Global Tsubakimoto group has developed the next generation in roller chain. Drawing on close to a century of manufacturing experience and industry first advancements in chain design, Tsubaki’s RS-G7 roller chain is in a league of its own.
Supplier news
Innovation in motion: British Standard Conveyor Chain
28/06/06 - TSUBAKI Australia is a leader in power transmission products and is part of the world's largest chain manufacturing company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co. They are expanding their product range locally to include British Standard Conveyor Chain.
Supplier news
British Standard Conveyor Chain
22/05/06 - TSUBAKI Australia is the world's largest chain manufacturing company. They are expanding their product range locally to include British Standard Conveyor Chain. The range will cover both the solid pin and hollow pin versions.
Supplier news
Chain and power transmission equipment
20/04/06 - TSUBAKI has a long tradition of quality. The Tsubaki name has become a world renowned mark of assurance in the chain and power transmission equipment industry. With this experience and these foundations in place, Tsubaki is fully prepared to confidently challenge the 21st century.
View all Tsubaki Australia news

Contact Tsubaki Australia

PO Box 6178
Silverwater
NSW 1811
Tel: 02 9704 2500
Fax: 02 9704 2550

