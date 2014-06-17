Search

G8 SERIES HEAVY DUTY DRIVE CHAIN BY TSUBAKI

by Tsubaki Australia
In response to the ever changing and evolving advancements in the industry, Tsubaki is pleased to announce the launch of the NEW G8 Heavy Duty Drive Chain series. The third product release in the new and improved 100th Anniversary series.

In the development of the latest G8 products, developers extensively reviewed all the past specifications in making the new Super, RS-HT and Super-H Chain.

To learn more about our the new G8 Heavy Duty Drive Chain view the catalogues available.

Downloads

PDF
Tsubaki G8 Series Drive Chain - Catalogue
(9398 Kb)
 PDF
Tsubaki G8 Series Drive Chain - Flyer
(2031 Kb)

Related Tsubaki Australia News

Supplier news
QME 2014 Preview: Mining chains and clutches
17/06/14 - Tsubaki will be showcasing its range of mining chains, sprockets, cam clutches, and cable carrier systems.
Supplier news
Tsubaki Australia develops RS-G7 roller chain
31/10/06 - Tsubaki Australia, part of the Global Tsubakimoto group has developed the next generation in roller chain. Drawing on close to a century of manufacturing experience and industry first advancements in chain design, Tsubaki’s RS-G7 roller chain is in a league of its own.
Supplier news
Innovation in motion: British Standard Conveyor Chain
28/06/06 - TSUBAKI Australia is a leader in power transmission products and is part of the world's largest chain manufacturing company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co. They are expanding their product range locally to include British Standard Conveyor Chain.
Supplier news
British Standard Conveyor Chain
22/05/06 - TSUBAKI Australia is the world's largest chain manufacturing company. They are expanding their product range locally to include British Standard Conveyor Chain. The range will cover both the solid pin and hollow pin versions.
Supplier news
Chain and power transmission equipment
20/04/06 - TSUBAKI has a long tradition of quality. The Tsubaki name has become a world renowned mark of assurance in the chain and power transmission equipment industry. With this experience and these foundations in place, Tsubaki is fully prepared to confidently challenge the 21st century.
Contact Tsubaki Australia

PO Box 6178
Silverwater
NSW 1811
Tel: 02 9704 2500
Fax: 02 9704 2550

