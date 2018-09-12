Thermal gap fillers addressing heat transfer concerns

I would like to enquire about TRI Components

TRI Components presents a range of thermal gap fillers that conform to surface irregularities to fill air gaps and conduct heat from a heat source to another surface in various heat transfer applications.

Typically, when there’s space between two mating surfaces either from different shapes or rough surface textures, a thermal transfer concern is often present. Representing a reliable heat transfer media, Leader Tech TGF Series thermal gap fillers offer a cost-effective solution for some of the most difficult and delicate thermal situations in a broad range of applications.

Available in a wide variety of shapes, sizes, and thermal conductivities, thermal gap fillers are ideal for LED lighting, microprocessors, integrated circuits, mobile electronics, power conversions and heat sink interfaces.

Thermal gap fillers deliver multiple benefits including low cost, short lead times, custom shapes, self-tacking ability, increased reliability, wide range of thermal conductivity and UL 94 V-0 rating. Leader Tech TGF Series thermal gap fillers are available in aluminium oxide filled silicone, silicone free (acrylic based), and boron nitride filled silicone materials.

Learn more about Leader Tech TGF Series thermal gap fillers TGF10-TGF25 and TGF30-TGF60 by downloading the attached PDF detailing thread properties, physical properties, electrical properties and regulatory information.