Simplify your prototyping with Coilcraft Designer's Kits

TRI Components introduces Designer’s Kits from world-leading inductor manufacturer Coilcraft.

These low cost Designer’s Kits aim to simplify your prototyping with kits available for many of Coilcraft’s products including surface mount power inductors, Midi Spring air core inductors, RFID transponder coils and common mode data line EMI filters. Most kits contain several pieces of every standard value in a product family.

Coilcraft Designer's Kits are available for all RF, Power, Filter and Data applications, and are made for both surface mount devices and thruhole devices. Each kit has an assortment of standard values along with detailed product specifications, simplifying research and design in the workshop.

Free refills are provided when parts have been used from the kit.

Coilcraft also offers discounts on quantity orders: 10% off any combination of 3 or more, 20% off any combination of 5 or more, and 30% off any combination of 7 or more.

For more information, please visit the TRI Components website www.tricomponents.com.au.