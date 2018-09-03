New ultra low-loss power inductors for high-frequency applications

TRI Components announces the release of a new range of XEL50xx high-performance moulded power inductors from Coilcraft, designed to offer exceptionally low DC resistance and ultra-low AC losses, greatly improving power converter efficiency at high frequencies (2 to 5+ MHz) and high ripple current.

Coilcraft’s XEL50xx family of power inductors currently includes two models, XEL5020 and XEL5030, with a third model, the XEL5050 expected in late Q2 2018. The XEL5020 is available in six inductance values from 0.10 to 1.0 µH, with current ratings up to 39 Amps. The XEL5030 has 10 values from 0.13 to 4.7 µH and current ratings up to 44 Amps. All models offer soft saturation characteristics to withstand high current spikes and have no thermal aging issues.

The use of high switching frequencies or high ripple current allows a corresponding lower inductance value, which results in a physically smaller part for the same electrical specifications. XEL50xx inductors measure just 5.28 x 5.48 mm with a maximum height of 3.2mm.

XEL50xx power inductors are qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 1 standards (-40° to +125°C ambient) with a maximum part temperature of +165°C, making them suitable for automotive and other harsh environment applications.

Key features also include RoHS-compliance, tin-silver-over-copper terminations, and halogen-free construction. Their composite construction also minimises audible buzzing.