Search
Home > Electronic Components > Cables, Wires and Connectors > TRI Components > COILCRAFT from TRI Components

COILCRAFT from TRI Components

by TRI Components
Visit Website
Coilcraft Products by TRI Components
Coilcraft Products by TRI Components
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

World leader and manufacturer of Magnetics for RF, Power, Filter and Data applications.

Coilcraft founded in 1945 as a custom coil maker, today produce inductors for a long list of customers in the telecommunications, computer, instrumentation, automotive, data and consumer electronics fields.

The product range includes Chip Inductors from 0201 size to 1812, Shielded and Un-Shielded Power Inductors, Air Core Inductors, EMI / RFI Filters, Flyback Transformers, Chokes, High Temperature Automotive Inductors and much more.

Coilcraft can CROSS REFERENCE most competitors and provide alternatives that can be FREE sampled for testing, evaluation and design in.

Very short lead-times as most products are standard off the shelf and can be shipped to your store very quickly.

Low cost Designer KITS are available for most series that allow engineers to simplify their prototyping. Most kits contain several pieces of every standard value in a product family to fine tune the design.

Coilcraft can also custom design to meet customer’s specific requirements.

PRODUCT RANGE

  • Power Magnetics
  • RF Magnetics
  • Broadband Magnetics
  • EMI / RFI / LC Filters
  • High Temp / AEC-Q200 Products
  • Designer KITS
  • FREE Samples
TRI Components information and contact details

Contact TRI Components

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
Unit 1, 32 Miles Street,
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: (03) 9560 2112
Fax: (03) 9560 6354
Unit 1, 32 Miles Street,
Mulgrave
VIC 3170
Tel: (03) 9560 2112
Fax: (03) 9560 6354

Contact TRI Components

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Broadband | Magnetic | Broadband Networks | Broadband Receivers | Broadband Solutions | Broadband Wireless | Emi Backshells | EMI Cores | EMI Enclosures | EMI Filters | EMI Receivers | EMI Shielding | EMI Shielding Devices |
View All