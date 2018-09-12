COILCRAFT Designers KITS from TRI Components

- COILCRAFT Designers KITS for all RF, Power, Filter and Data applications
- Coilcraft Designer Kits made for both Surface Mount Devices and ThruHole Devices.
- To simplify your prototyping, low cost Designer Kits are available for many of the Coilcraft range of products. Each Kit has an assortment of standard values along with detailed product specifications. Makes research and designing very easy in your workshop.
- FREE refills when parts have been used from the kit.
- Quantity discounts apply: 10% off any combination of 3 or more, 20% off any combination of 5 or more and 30% off any combination of 7 or more, when purchased
- TRI Components Pty Ltd
- PO Box 4195, Mulgrave, Victoria, Australia 3170
- www.tricomponents.com.au
- tricom@tricomponents.com.au
- Mr Christopher Dawson, TRI Components Pty Ltd, 03 9560 2112, tricom@tricomponents.com.au, www.tricomponents.com.au