Search
Home > COILCRAFT Designers KITS from TRI Components

COILCRAFT Designers KITS from TRI Components

By TRI Components 12 September 2018
Supplier News
article image
logo

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website
  • COILCRAFT Designers KITS for all RF, Power, Filter and Data applications
  • Coilcraft Designer Kits made for both Surface Mount Devices and ThruHole Devices.
  • To simplify your prototyping, low cost Designer Kits are available for many of the Coilcraft range of products. Each Kit has an assortment of standard values along with detailed product specifications. Makes research and designing very easy in your workshop.
  • FREE refills when parts have been used from the kit.
  • Quantity discounts apply: 10% off any combination of 3 or more, 20% off any combination of 5 or more and 30% off any combination of 7 or more, when purchased
  • TRI Components Pty Ltd
  • PO Box 4195, Mulgrave, Victoria, Australia 3170
  • www.tricomponents.com.au
  • tricom@tricomponents.com.au
  • Mr Christopher Dawson, TRI Components Pty Ltd, 03 9560 2112, tricom@tricomponents.com.au, www.tricomponents.com.au
Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Power Rf Electrics Filter Accessories