White Paper: The less is more approach to robotic cable management

By Treotham 03 February 2018
article image The Triflex RS robotic cable carrier system from igus was designed with the less is more approach in mind
Robotic cable management is in focus today because of its impact on machine reliability. Even though robots are becoming increasingly complex, cable management has unfortunately failed to keep up, with cable issues blamed as the top reason for downtime in robotics cells.

While managing cables and hoses is often an afterthought in most designs, it is truly a vital part of any well-functioning robot.Current systems try to keep the cables on a six-axis robot static while everything operating around them is dynamic. This practice of using one, long restrictive cable package prevents movement in sync with the robot, with the restrictions stressing the cables and accelerating failure.

The less is more approach to cable management is a best practice that robotics engineers and integrators can apply. This approach is centred on designing cable management systems for six-axis robots including cables, hoses, tubing, carriers, and connectors in three separate sections.

This white paper by igus explains the best practice approach to robotic cable management and provides options and tips for creating the ideal robotic cable carrier system.

igus products are available in Australia through Treotham .

