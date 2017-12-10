White Paper: Selecting the right linear bearing for your application

igus presents a new white paper on making the right choice of bearings in various industrial applications.

Linear bearings are machine elements that perform a linear movement with rolling or sliding elements transmitting the forces that occur. The white paper, “When to use plastic linear bearings and linear guides or recirculating ball systems?” compares two linear guide concepts: sliding on plastics as well as rolling by means of rolling elements made of steel balls. Both linear plain bearings and linear ball bearings take over guidance and positioning in classic mechanical engineering as well as automation applications.

The white paper will provide a basis for making a decision regarding the right choice of bearings between plastic plain bearings and rolling bearings with steel balls, with the final choice depending on various factors including the individual conditions of use such as what speeds are to be dealt with, how high is the load that acts on the bearing, and which stroke lengths must be completed, or the ambient conditions of the bearing such as the prevailing temperature conditions or a potentially required dirt or media resistance.

Every linear technology has characteristic properties that are suitable for specific bearing applications. Certain industrial requirements need different linear guides. If machine elements have to work with millimetre accuracy, and high precision and low friction are indispensable, then rolling bearings should guide the linear movements. However, if accuracy plays a minor role and factors such as dirt resistance, corrosion resistance or jerk-free movements are required, a linear plain bearing made of high-performance plastic is the first choice.

The properties of igus' plain bearings and rolling bearings, and the need for correct bearing selection

Treotham Automation