Wenglor’s new IO-Link master allowing intelligent data communication

Treotham introduces the new Wenglor EP0L001 IO-Link master, designed to offer an ideal, multiprotocol module for consistent communication right up to the field level.

The new Wenglor EP0L001 IO-Link master allows up to eight IO-Link-compatible sensors and actuators in accordance with IO-Link standards 1.0 and 1.1 to be easily and flexibly incorporated into the control level via industrial Ethernet.



Within the context of fully networked Industry 4.0 production and logistics centres, as well as smart machines and process optimisation by means of predictive maintenance, the new EP0L001 I/O-Link master is the perfect interface between the controller and intelligent field devices.

Wenglor’s new IO-Link master is the ideal connection module for linking up to higher network levels for the new generation of photoelectronic sensors included in the PNG//smart series featuring highly communicative, high-performance sensors. Participants exchange real-time data concerning system statuses during the running process, and can thus be dynamically adjusted to changing operating conditions. This permits continuous process optimisation, assures production quality and avoids system standstills.



The eight IO-Link-compatible freely configurable M12 ports offer maximum flexibility where module allocation is concerned, and reduce the costs of each channel to a minimum.

Product highlights include: Four of the eight ports laid out as class B variants to make available increased load current as frequently required by actuators; powerful actuators covered thanks to continuous load current of up to 2 A per class B port (total: 8 A); supply power to all components assured by the new L-coded M12 plugs, which also allow additional field modules to be connected; and electrical isolation ensuring module communication is not interrupted and disturbances are quickly eliminated in the event of failure of a terminal device.

A total of 12 digital inputs, eight digital outputs or configuration by means of eight IO-Link-compatible ports offer the greatest possible connection diversity and efficient use of the master.

The IO-Link master’s ability to communicate with the PROFINET and EtherNet/IP industrial Ethernet protocols delivers many advantages. The respective protocol can be selected at the master with the rotary encoder switch, thus making further devices superfluous. The two switch ports permit connection via line or ring topology. Depending on the utilised protocol, the IO-Link master fulfils functions such as fast start-up, shared device and Device Level Ring, and supports the media redundancy protocol.

Key features of the new IO-Link master also include an extremely rugged and compact zinc die-cast housing designed for harsh industrial conditions and offering IP65/ IP67/ IP69k protection; ability to work reliably in cold or hot ambient conditions, in an operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C; and low 500g weight also qualifying the unit for moving applications or mounting directly to machines.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.