Wenglor’s light band sensors for reliable detection of irregular objects

Wenglor’s light band sensors, available from Treotham , can accurately detect the front edges of variously shaped objects. Thanks to their continuous, homogenous light band, the new Wenglor retro-reflex sensors can also reliably detect objects with irregular or asymmetrical shapes, for example, in the field of intra logistics.

With three models for different light band heights, high levels of user-friendliness and special logistics functions, Treotham provides an economically efficient and easy-to-use solution. When used to prevent bottlenecks and jams in warehouse processes, these sensors helps improve productivity, increase system availability, achieve more flexible production and reduce costs.

Retro-reflex sensors with light band P1EL100 (27mm light band height), P1EL200 (42mm light band height) and P1EL300 (54mm light band height) have been developed as two-dimensional light barriers with a homogenous laser light band. They recognise objects with various shapes or perforated surfaces – even dark, transparent or glossy objects are accurately detected – at a range of up to 1.6m.

“In contrast to comparable products available from the market, all of Wenglor’s models can detect extremely small parts down to 4mm throughout the entire range of 0 to 1.6 m thanks to the collimated, homogenous laser light band with laser class 1,” explains Wenglor Product Manager Stefan Reetz.

“Beyond this, smart functions integrated into the sensor such as the suppression of uneven conveyor belt areas through the use of dynamic teach-in and dynamic readjustment of the switching threshold, as well as the very narrow housing with a width of just 27mm, offer tremendous application and installation advantages.”

Quick and easy initial start-up with teach-in key

The sensors with light band can be taught in quickly in an uncomplicated manner by simply pressing a key. In order to avoid inadvertent contact with the key and to permit flush mounting, the key is located at a slightly recessed area on the housing. External teach-in is also possible via the controller using a 24 V voltage signal.

The dynamic teach-in function is also highly advantageous for use on conveyor belts as uneven conveyor belt areas can be easily suppressed. Even extremely small parts as little as 4mm can be reliably detected in the additional precision teach-in mode.

Diverse mounting equipment for any system

The sensors combine emitter and receiver in a single narrow housing with a width of just 27mm, which can be mounted to the side panels of conveyor systems in just a few easy steps. The sensor’s plug can be rotated up to 180° for flexible installation while matching mounting brackets, M4 through-bolts and press-fit sleeves as well as reflector sets simplify precision installation and alignment of the retro-reflex sensor.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.