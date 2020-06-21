Wenglor flow sensors for reliable bottle washing

I would like to enquire about Treotham

The sensors in industrial washing systems monitor the flow velocity of water used for cleaning bottles

Wenglor’s type FFAF029 flow sensors are relied upon by a leading manufacturer of industrial cleaning equipment in China for monitoring flow in their systems. Technical features such as a ½" process connection, flow velocities of up to 300 cm/s, data outputs and rod lengths of at least 10mm among others, all in a compact housing, made Wenglor’s product the customer’s preferred flow sensing solution.

The customer was also convinced by the simple installation regardless of flow direction, as well as the comprehensive worldwide support provided by Wenglor.

The sensors in industrial washing systems for the beverages industry monitor the flow velocity of water used for cleaning the bottles. If the flow rate falls below a specified limit, the sensor precisely regulates the supply of water to the system.

“The customer expects quality, precision and top reliability in order to prevent failures, and to assure the implementation of an efficient cleaning process,” says Wenglor sales expert Eugene Yu, who’s responsible for the Chinese market.

“We can fulfil all of these criteria with our flow sensors, and we can ensure long-term collaboration as well.”

