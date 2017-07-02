Wenglor announces acquisition of 3D specialist ShapeDrive

I would like to enquire about Treotham



Leading global supplier of industrial image processing solutions, Wenglor announces the acquisition of ShapeDrive GmbH to expand their innovative portfolio of 3D measuring technology and offer new solutions for automated manufacturing and quality assurance.

ShapeDrive is an internationally leading manufacturer of components and systems in the field of 3D coordinate measuring technology for industrial, medical and scientific applications.

The advent and continuous development of Industry 4.0 is seeing greater advances in automation and digitalisation, where 3D image processing systems are expanding the opportunities provided by process automation and quality assurance.

Following Wenglor’s acquisition of ShapeDrive, Treotham customers will gain from their expanded portfolio of camera-based sensors and 2D/3D imaging sensors.

The new camera systems from ShapeDrive are based on the projection of structured light patterns. The pixel sensors with various resolutions, working distances, measuring volumes and dot pitches create 3D point clouds by means of light, from which object sections can be quantitatively evaluated or reference model comparisons can be generated. The camera systems are distinguished by their high levels of precision, a comprehensive software package and numerous interfaces.

