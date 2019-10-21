Wear resistant igus linear bearings for vibration dampening boat seats

Treotham presents wear-resistant linear bearing technology from igus that can be integrated into the seats of high speed boats to reduce vibrations.

High speeds and high waves can make for an exciting ride on board a boat but they can also be dangerous as passengers experience a physical shock every time the boat's hull strikes the water. This is addressed by vibration-dampening seats with bearings that absorb these shocks. igus’ wear-resistant linear bearing technology uses tribo-polymers that are lubrication-free, maintenance-free and corrosion-free.

High-speed boats not only need a powerful motor but also seats that give the crew a feeling of safety and comfort when travelling on water. High waves and high speeds require cushioned and lightweight components such as vibration-dampening seats. When the hull of the boat hits the water, the passengers on board are subjected to repeated impacts that can quickly lead to serious injury to the spine or internal organs. Such seats must, therefore, rest on wear-resistant bearings and rails that can absorb the forces involved.

This is why developers of high-speed boats such as Kaj Naval from Poland or Cobra Seats Technology Ltd from Great Britain use lubrication-free and maintenance-free igus linear bearing technology made of high-performance plastics.

Kaj Naval has been developing seats for motor boats for seven years. In a recent development, their designers used a drylin W linear guide for the spring-mounted shock absorbers. This guide ensures that the seats slide about gently even at high speeds, absorbing the vibrations of the waves. The guide carriage has no lateral clearance due to the use of sliding elements made of tribo-polymers and, even after a long operating time, does not show any signs of wear.

Additionally, the corrosion-free solution from Treotham is maintenance-free, lubrication-free and considerably lighter than metallic alternatives such as recirculating ball bearing guides.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.