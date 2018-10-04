Wear-resistant igus iglidur RW370 bar stock for railway vehicles

With bar stock and sheet made from the highly wear-resistant iglidur RW370, special shapes can be produced easily for use in trains including special plain bearings or even profiles.

Treotham presents wear-resistant and fire-retardant igus iglidur RW370 bar stock for maintenance-free solutions in railway vehicles.

The use of appropriate materials will prevent fires in trains and trams. To meet this requirement, Treotham offers the special igus material iglidur RW370 in the form of plain bearings as well as a lubricant- and maintenance-free bar stock for the production of special solutions.

The high-performance iglidur RW370 from Treotham offers a bearing material suitable for application in railway vehicles. Key advantages include high wear resistance and low coefficient of friction in dry running; lubrication-free material; and compliance with fire protection standard EN 45545 required for materials used in railway technology.

For the production of customised special solutions, Treotham now offers iglidur RW370 as bar stock and sheet in different sizes and thicknesses, allowing designers the flexibility to design shapes freely. For instance, the maintenance-free bar stock can be used on the bogie or in couplings of trains and trams, where they allow the carriage to slide onto the bogie and pivot the coupling in the event of lateral misalignment of the rails or cornering.

Additionally, Treotham can also supply special profiles of different shapes from iglidur RW370 material for use in guiding train or tram doors, for instance. In comparison with metal profiles, the special material reduces weight, is quieter in operation and saves costs compared to other production processes by reducing rework and material scrap.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website, www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.