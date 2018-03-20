Search
Watertight safety light curtains from Treotham
Watertight safety light curtains from Treotham

By Treotham 20 March 2018
Supplier News
article image Treotham’s watertight safety light curtain
Treotham offers their light curtains and light grids in watertight enclosures for use in harsh working environments exposed to water and steam. These watertight safety light curtains from Reer are Ecolab food-grade certified for use in food processing applications.

Treotham’s products protected by WT cases are IP 69K tested and capable of resisting up to 80 bar of water jet pressure at 80°C temperature. The WT housing also offers valid mechanical protection for the light curtain.

Treotham’s watertight safety light curtains include H version (Heated) featuring a thermostatically-controlled heating system with ability to work down to -25°C; and F version with use of inert and non-toxic components allowing WTF and WTHF enclosures to be used in the Food & Beverage industry, where no residuals are left when frequent washdown procedures are requested or when they come in direct contact of food.

For more information, please visit the Treotham website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

