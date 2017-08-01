Ultrasonic fork sensors detecting transparent labels

Treotham presents ultrasonic fork sensors from Wenglor designed to ensure perfection in product labelling applications.

Accuracy is an important factor in product labelling as errors are perceived as a product defect in packaging processes. Wenglor’s ultrasonic fork sensors reliably monitor the presence of dark, transparent or printed labels on roll holders before application to packages by label dispensers, ensuring labelling accuracy. The client not only has the assurance of high quality standards but is also able to avoid costs resulting from scrap due to incorrectly labelled products.

Wenglor’s ultrasonic fork sensors are designed to detect all types of labels including paper, plastic, printed and transparent, regardless of base material, colour, degree of transparency or surface characteristics.

Even transparent labels on transparent base materials can be detected at high process speeds, thanks to the varying ultrasound attenuation resulting from different material thicknesses. This is because the label on the base material attenuates the ultrasound to a greater extent than the bare base material between two labels. A small gap of just 2mm is enough to reliably detect labels at a switching frequency of up to 400 Hz.

Key features of Wenglor’s ultrasonic fork sensors include single housing for emitter and receiver, set up together as a light barrier; no need for sensor alignment, simplifying installation; and easy sensor setup by simply pressing the teach-in key, providing for optimum convenience.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website, www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.