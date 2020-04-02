TSS grommets for LED lights

With LED lighting progressively replacing all other types of lighting, most luminaire manufacturers have expanded their portfolio of LED lights or completely switched to LEDs.

LEDs are much more energy efficient compared to the older fluorescent lights and incandescent light bulbs, but they are also more sensitive to certain substances such as sulphur. LED lights must avoid any sulphur content as free sulphur could react with the silver in the LED, causing an adverse effect on the LED and shortening its lifespan.

The TSS grommet by TST is manufactured in TPE and is highly recommended for manufacturers of luminaires, as sulphur is not a component intentionally added in the raw material production process nor is it expected to be generated during the product manufacturing process.

TSS has been very well received within the lighting industry not only because of the material, but also because of its attractive design, features and flexibility.

Like all other TST products, the TSS has a pop-out membrane, leaving a sealed and waterproof installation until it is penetrated by a cable. It can also be used as an end-plug and is one of the very few approved for IP67.

The TSS is extremely flexible and handles a very wide range of cable diameters. TSS is designed to be fixed securely in the opening, even when larger cables are installed. Since the material is soft, it is ideal to use on curved surfaces, as it will adapt to the shape of the surface.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.