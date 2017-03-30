Search
Treotham to distribute Lapp Group across Australia

By Treotham 30 March 2017
Supplier News
article image Lapp cables
Treotham Automation has entered into a collaborative partnership with Lapp Group to distribute their products across Australia. Treotham has been appointed by Lapp as an authorised distributor for their cable and connection technology products in the Australian market.

The distribution partnership, which will see Lapp’s focused innovative solutions combine with Treotham Automation's in-house multifaceted electro technical engineering experience, will bring customers across the manufacturing and industrial sector in Australia unparalleled tailored solutions to address specific challenges.

Customers will gain from Treotham’s local presence in four state locations as well as be assured of high quality products from Lapp Group, the world leader in cable manufacturing.

Having been in the automation industry for over 30 years both in Sweden and Australia, Mikael Paltoft, Managing Director of Treotham Automation has always seen Lapp Group as the frontrunner in new product development and technology for flexible cables and cabling accessories. He is confident Treotham will continue to grow Lapp’s brand presence with customers across Australia.

Zeb Shahin, Managing Director of Business Development for Lapp Asia Pacific says they admire Treotham Automation’s technical capability coupled with their direct end customer reach and approach. Welcoming Treotham into the Lapp family, he adds that they look forward to working with them closely in the future to deliver continued success in the Australian market.

For more information, please visit www.treotham.com.au.

