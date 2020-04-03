Treotham ties up with TKF, The Netherlands for ship cables

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham has partnered with TKF in The Netherlands to bring high quality, flexible shipboard cables to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Regulations in the marine and offshore industry demand cables that can be used in critical situations. Efficiency, safety and cost reduction are a few aspects where TKF plays an important role. Their range of ship cables is lightweight, flexible, easy to install, waterproof and fire-resistant, and able to withstand extreme temperatures.

Treotham offers a complete range of TKF shipboard, data, signal and power cables that have been tested and certified to international standards. The cables are suitable for barges, dredgers, ports, industrial terminals as well as yachts and cruise ships.

Speak with Treotham today for more information about TKF ship cables and receive a tailor-made solution that’s right for you.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.