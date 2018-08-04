Treotham sponsors ARTEMIS robotics team with linear slides and energy chain

igus drylin W linear slides and an energy chain were supplied by Treotham to ARTEMIS, an all-girls robotics team from Abbotsleigh Senior School in Sydney, Australia. ARTEMIS currently has students from Years 7-11 competing in both the FIRST®LEGO® League (FLL) and the FIRST® Robotics Competition (FRC).

This year’s FRC game Power Up was based around robots delivering cubes to different areas on the field to score points. The vault is an area on the end of each field where cubes are delivered to earn points and gain powerups; the switch is a short seesaw-like contraption where points are given to the team that has it tilted in their favour; and the scale is similar to the switch, but much taller. ARTEMIS’ robot in this year’s competition had a pneumatic controlled gripper intake with compliant wheels and a two-stage elevator that could lift the cubes to well over 2 metres, allowing the cubes to be placed in the vault and onto the switch.

To build the two-stage elevator, the ARTEMIS team initially had access only to the linear slides that were half the height required, but only half of them were igus’ drylin N type slides, which were not as strong as the larger drylin W slides.

Treotham supplied 4 lengths of 1.2m drylin W slides and carriages. Using AutoCAD Fusion 360, the ARTEMIS team completed a nested elevator design with the slides that would lift the intake mechanism holding the cube to well over 2 metres. A geared 300W winch using 3mm cable lifted the elevator through a series of pulleys to the top position. Even through the intake mechanism and cube were a considerable overhanging weight on the slides, the team was able to run their lift smoothly and use gravity to return it to the bottom.

Treotham additionally provided 4m of energy chain to enable the team to manage the wires and pneumatic lines needed for their intake as it moved to its full height and back.

The ARTEMIS team was very grateful that the lift and igus drylin W linear slides worked flawlessly, allowing them to successfully run the robot and place the cubes onto the scale.

For the upcoming off-season competition in July, the ARTEMIS team plans to mount a hook and additional winch to their lift to allow them to lift the robot off the ground during the endgame to gain even more points. They are confident that the drylin W slides will be strong enough to pull the robot up. Their software team is hard at work to improve their autonomous code to use the gyro and encoders installed. The Year 11 students of the team are also currently creating a second, high speed robot called Artemoose for the event.

The ARTEMIS team appreciates the generosity of Treotham that enabled them to build their most successful and reliable robot to date.

“The igus drylin W slides were excellent to work with and ran flawlessly during the competition. The e-chain made our cable management successful, as this was something we were worried about with such a large 2m movement.”