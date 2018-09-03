Treotham’s new CAN bus cables for highly dynamic e-chain applications

Treotham announces a new cost-effective CAN bus cable from igus specifically designed for highly dynamic energy chain applications. Bus systems are increasingly being used in automation, as they ensure fast and reliable data exchange, save space and therefore money. igus’ new CAN bus cables are available with either highly abrasion-resistant PVC or oil-resistant PUR outer jackets.

Demand for Controller Area Network (CAN) systems continues to grow not only to standardise data exchange but also to ensure seamless networking of electronic systems with each other, such as control units or intelligent sensors. This enables complex systems to be implemented economically, and cross-system diagnostics to be carried out simultaneously across several ECUs.

Key features of the new igus CAN bus cables from Treotham also include guaranteed high transmission reliability of data, even with very high stress on the cable during motion, such as when used in an energy chain; and two outer jacket options - CFBUS.PVC.020 with highly abrasion-resistant PVC or CFBUS.PUR.020 with highly oil-resistant PUR.

igus’ range of energy chain cables comprises of more than 1,300 types, offering an extensive selection with international approvals, including cables with EAC and CTP approvals. The EAC certificate is the official proof that the imported machines or components for production equipment comply with the harmonised technical regulations (TR ZU) of the participating countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The CTP standard focuses on the fire behaviour of cables and the flame retardant properties of the materials used. Thanks to the EAC and CTP approvals, companies exporting to Russia or EAEU member states can get their machines and equipment through customs more quickly and start commissioning at the end-customer immediately after re-assembly.

