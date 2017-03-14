Treotham’s fire barrier solutions for cable protection in the rail industry

The cables can be ducted through a fire wall without compromising the integrity and function of the fire wall

Treotham offers a series of flexible EN 45545-3 compliant fire barrier solutions for use in the rail industry. Designed to be used in combination with its proven cable protection systems, PMA's double and single sided fire barrier solutions protect cables in railway applications.

A PMA metal adapter is now available with built-in intumescent material for use with the standard range of PMA cable protection products approved for the rail industry. The cables can be ducted through a fire wall without compromising the integrity and function of the fire wall. In the event of a fire, the intumescent material swells to up to 40 times its original volume, sealing all cavities between the cables, and preventing the spread of fire and transport of smoke and gas along the cable protection system.

Special fire resistant Pflitsch clamping elements can be integrated to ensure a secure and effective barrier against fire, smoke and gas for up to 15 minutes. PMA has also developed an adapter with intumescent material, which fits perfectly into a Roxtec module to provide a sealed system.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.