Treotham releases new safety switch CTP for explosive atmospheres

Treotham announces a new version of the Euchner transponder coded safety switch CTP with guard locking, modified and approved for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. The new safety switch CTP EX can be used in gas (code 2) and dust (code 22) environment applications.

CTP EX safety switches are designed to meet the high requirements of potentially explosive atmospheres as per the requirements of the ATEX directive. Design modifications include measures preventing the formation of sparks and provision of an additional protective enclosure.

Key features of the new CTP EX safety switch include a locking force of 2600 N; ability to connect up to 20 devices; compliance for use in ATEX Zone 2 and Zone 22 environments; and designed to meet EN ISO 13849-1 and EN ISO 14119 standards for a type 2 switch with a high coding level.

