Treotham launches the world's first hygienic plastic energy chain

28 January 2017
article image Igus hygienic plastic energy chain
Treotham introduces the world's first plastic energy chain made according to hygienic design guidelines. Designed and manufactured by Igus, the new chain features round corners and has no threaded connections, eliminating dead spaces for dirt and germs to accumulate while allowing easy cleaning with its open design.

Developed specially for customer requirements, Igus’ new lubrication-free energy chain features a blue material, typical in the food industry. The FDA-compliant chain is also highly resistant to aggressive cleaning agents and chemicals.

Recommended for applications in the food industry that demand high hygiene levels, the reliable plastic energy chain can be used to guide cables and hoses safely and securely. They are ideal for packaging, as well as for food and beverage filling machines.

The energy chain is available in two different interior heights and five different interior widths. The five fixed interior segments for individual filling are available for both chain sizes and allow the cables and hoses to be laid separately from one another in order to provide sufficient space for cleaning.

Please visit the Treotham Automation website at www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.

