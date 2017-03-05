Treotham launches new Multifunctional Gate Box in modular version

The modular design allows the MGB2 to be equipped with different functions

Treotham has introduced a new modular version of their globally successful Multifunctional Gate Box (MGB). Featuring a new design with extra functions and a modular layout, the new MGB2 offers maximum flexibility in operation.

The modular version is equipped with a bus module (MBM) with integrated PROFINET/PROFISAFE. The bus module can be connected directly to the MGB2 or, mounted remotely and connected using cables when there are space constraints. Up to two MGB2 modules can be connected to one MBM when mounted remotely.

The modular design allows the MGB2 to be equipped with different functions. It offers space for two sub-modules, each with up to three different controls. A sub-module can be replaced at any time, even during operation, as the MGB2 is hot-pluggable.

Key features of Treotham’s new Multifunctional Gate Box, the MGB2, include an extremely robust industrial housing with an integrated solid door stop and mounting plate; mounting allowed on doors hinged on the left and right, as well as sliding doors; and locking force of 2000N preventing unintentional opening of the safety guard.

The MGB2 meets the requirements of all relevant standards including EN ISO 13849-1 and EN ISO 14119.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.