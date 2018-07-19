Treotham introduces next gen intelligent cable from igus

Treotham announces the release of a new intelligent cable from igus designed to bring in a paradigm shift in maintenance and servicing through accurate prediction.

Based on the experience of customers in the automotive and machine tool industries, igus’ intelligent cable combines the new CF.Q module with isense to use the new potentials of digitisation and networking, making maintenance easier and more efficient, thereby saving money.

At the heart of every igus intelligent cable is a complex sensor called CF.Q. With the module, the electrical properties can be tested in additional measuring cores and continuously compared with existing empirical values of a given chainflex cable. Damage by bending or extreme loads can be reliably detected. In addition, guide values for the cables can be defined in advance.

The CF.Q module informs the customer by actuating a normally closed contact when these predefined values of the electrical parameters change. The ‘true’ intelligence of the cable is, however, in the detail. Only the combination of empirical values and real-time measurement allows users precise maintenance predictions for their cables - especially in the dynamic production environment. This is made possible by an industry 4.0-capable application called isense-online, which compares the recorded real-time values of the cable and the empirical values existing in a database; if it detects fluctuations, it prompts the plant operator to initiate maintenance. All this is done before the damage occurs and risks production or plant shutdowns.

The new generation of CF.Q modules is now suitable for switch cabinet assembly thanks to top-hat rail housings, thereby offering additional flexibility for electrical engineers in terms of integration as well as handling.

Key features also include an SD card slot allowing data logging; output of the measured values on a serial interface also integrated as standard; users allowed to get a precise insight into the recorded measured values by connecting to the isense-online system via a detailed view; wide variety of communication channels and reporting options; and maintenance recommendations or impending failures displayed in the classic browser view of desktop PCs and all mobile devices such as tablets and smart phones.

Thanks to Industry 4.0 and the active integration of smart technologies, the maintenance of the future becomes predictable and thus more efficient for maintenance teams and production managers. Sensors and the isense-online application can be used across industries. With the beta device IS.CF.Q.03.01.0., which is available from stock, customers can start their own beta test project and further prepare their production processes for digitisation and smart factories.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.