Treotham introduces new CAN bus cable for commercial vehicles

By Treotham 02 August 2017
Supplier News
article image UNITRONIC BUS HEAT 6722 CAN bus cable
02 99071788

image
Treotham announces the launch of a new CAN bus cable from Lapp Group ideal for installation in commercial vehicles thanks to its optimised fire behaviour.

The new UNITRONIC BUS HEAT 6722 is a specially designed cable that can withstand oil, petrol, diesel, lubricants, UV light, wind and the elements, and is also temperature-resistant between -40°C and +105°C in accordance with DIN/ISO 6722 Class B.

Since the cable is also used in passenger transport vehicles, certification under ECE R118 (Burning Behaviour of Materials Used in Interior Compartments) is mandatory. According to this regulation, the sheath material must be halogen-free so that a person’s airways are not chemically burnt in the event of a fire when the blazing plastic comes into contact with extinguishing water. Such cables use a sheath made of special polyurethane.

The UNITRONIC BUS HEAT 6722 CAN bus cable has a particularly small diameter, which the Lapp engineers achieved by forming a star quad with the cores in the cable. This design saves space and weight, allowing for narrow bending radii.

Key features also include a highly flexible sheath and fine-wired strands, making the cable ideal for installation in moving applications such as an extendable fire ladder; and choice of four variants with core cross-sections of 0.25-0.75mm² to cover a variety of participant numbers and different cable lengths.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website, www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.

Transport Vehicles Commercial Vehicles