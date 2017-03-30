Treotham Flexible Cables for a Range of Industries and Purposes

Produced in Europe to the highest of standards, Treotham Automation supplies an extensive range of flexible cables from Lapp Group. For free movements without tensile stress, the range of Flexible Cables is suitable for all markets and purposes.

The extensive range of Flexible Cables from Treotham includes:

Flexible Control Cables

VSD (EMC) Screened Cables

Power Cables

Halogen free Cables

High Temperature Silicone Cables

Crane Cables

Ethernet Cables

Bus and DeviceNet Cables

Data cables

Instrumentation cables

Solar Cables

Curly Cords

Heavy Duty Rubber Cables

Motor and Servo Cables

Flat Cables

Lapp Groups ÖLFLEX® has become synonymous with power and control cables. Their flexible and oil resistant cables satisfy the highest demands and can withstand even the very toughest conditions.

UNITRONIC® data network cables and field bus components from Lapp Group provide a forward-looking solution for all applications in industrial machinery and plant engineering.



The ETHERLINE® branded products from Lapp Group open up a secure, fast and reliable path to the future of Ethernet applications.