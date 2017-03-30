Treotham Flexible Cables for a Range of Industries and Purposes
Produced in Europe to the highest of standards, Treotham Automation supplies an extensive range of flexible cables from Lapp Group. For free movements without tensile stress, the range of Flexible Cables is suitable for all markets and purposes.
The extensive range of Flexible Cables from Treotham includes:
- Flexible Control Cables
- VSD (EMC) Screened Cables
- Power Cables
- Halogen free Cables
- High Temperature Silicone Cables
- Crane Cables
- Ethernet Cables
- Bus and DeviceNet Cables
- Data cables
- Instrumentation cables
- Solar Cables
- Curly Cords
- Heavy Duty Rubber Cables
- Motor and Servo Cables
- Flat Cables
Lapp Groups ÖLFLEX® has become synonymous with power and control cables. Their flexible and oil resistant cables satisfy the highest demands and can withstand even the very toughest conditions.
UNITRONIC® data network cables and field bus components from Lapp Group provide
a forward-looking solution for all applications in industrial machinery and
plant engineering.
The ETHERLINE® branded products from Lapp Group open up a secure, fast and reliable path to the future of Ethernet applications.
