Treotham expands 3D portfolio with new weCat3D profile sensors

Treotham has expanded their portfolio of Wenglor 2D/3D sensors with the new performance class for weCat3D profile sensors, MLSL2 comprising of a total of ten innovative models. With this expansion, the sensors provide even more options for three-dimensional object measurement. In particular, they permit large visual field widths of up to 1350mm in the X direction, as well as increased laser power and even more extensive and faster profile detection.

While MLSL series sensors are only capable of covering visual field widths of up to 280mm in the X direction, the ten new models offer visual field widths of up to 1350mm in the X direction, allowing detection of significantly larger objects.

The new sensors have diverse applications such as bin picking, pick & place, gap measurement, object counting and 3D sealant bead monitoring among others.

“Expansion of the performance range of the MLSL series is making it possible for us to provide outstanding point cloud quality with a very broad visual field over a large distance,” explains wenglorMEL managing director Torsten Hellerström. “And all of these features are included in a compact housing.”

With dimensions of just 200 x 67 x 38 mm, the ten new models represent a successful mix of performance and compact design. Variants with different laser classes including 2M, 3R and 3B and red or blue light also provide customers with maximum diversity for product selection.

Functional principle of 3D object measurement with laser

The high speeds and accuracy offered by the sensors result from their functional principle: The 2D/3D sensors project a laser line onto the object to be measured and then record it by means of an integrated camera. Two and three-dimensional surface and volume profiles can thus be calculated with the help of point clouds – quickly and accurately. With a total of 81 different variants in the weCat3D series, the 3D experts at Treotham offer the greatest possible diversity for the implementation of multi-dimensional applications.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.