Treotham achieves 25-year milestone

From its modest beginnings in founder Mikael Paltoft’s garage in 1992, Treotham has indeed come a long way, becoming a leading supplier of high quality components and products to industrial markets throughout Australia and New Zealand.

The small business, which sold just chains and accessories, gradually grew and expanded as Mikael visited companies throughout Australia to promote his unique product range to the marketplace. The year 1995 saw him hire his first staff member and open a warehouse in Perth, an ideal location for the then booming mining sector. He subsequently moved to bigger premises in Brookvale after fulfilling major projects.

Today, Treotham is a market leader in the supply of high quality components from world-leading brands to the industrial sector, currently employs 25 full-time staff, and stocks more than 1000 high quality products throughout its multiple warehouses in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Auckland.

The extensive product portfolio includes flexible cables, chainflex cables, energy chains, flexible conduits, cable accessories, safety products, sensors, position controls, bearings, gearboxes and linear units. Mikael observes that the company is recession-proof as it doesn’t rely on just one sector; Treotham caters to the demands of diverse industry sectors, from robotics to railways and food processing.

Treotham represents many of the best names in the industry including igus, PMA, Lapp Group, Wenglor, Wieland, Euchner, Kabeltec, Wittenstein, Hummel, Eupen, Chainflex and Reer. Mikael maintains a close relationship with all of his suppliers, and was recently appointed by Lapp Group for their cable and connection technology.

Treotham has supplied their products to major projects in Australia including igus energy chains for Woodside Energy; e-spools for the Opera House refurbishment for stage lighting equipment; chains and high flexible cables for BHP ship loaders; PMA conduits to all major railway car manufacturers including Bombardier, Alstom, Downer EDI and UGL; halogen free cables for baggage systems in all major airports in Australia; and cables for TNT and Toll Ipec depots and cargo conveyors.

Innovation is an important driver for business as the world embraces automation. Treotham strives to embrace new technologies and push the boundaries of industry best practice. As Mikael says, "It’s no longer sufficient to just sell products; you have to sell a total solution."

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or phone 02 9907 1788.