Transponder-coded guard locking switches for small doors and flaps
Transponder-coded guard locking switches for small doors and flaps

By Treotham 26 June 2020
article image The new, compact CTM transponder-coded guard locking provides protection in the smallest of spaces.
The compact Euchner CTM transponder-coded guard locking device from Treotham provides protection to both process and personnel in the smallest of spaces, making it the perfect solution for securing small doors and flaps.

At only 120 x 36 x 25 mm in size, the switch is especially easy to integrate into packaging machines, and is widely used in case packers as well as dosing, filling and sealing machines.

The innovative ball actuator supported on an elastomer bearing can even secure doors with extremely small pivoting radii. What’s more, its IP69 rating also guarantees the highest degree of protection. The switch’s special hygienic version makes it particularly suitable for the demanding food and pharmaceutical industries.

The CTM provides reliable Cat. 4/PL e safety door protection according to EN ISO 13849. Thanks to its different product variants and interfaces, the switch offers the right solution for every user and is well-suited to Industry 4.0 applications because of its IoT-compatible communication with IO-Link.

Maximum safety throughout the packaging process

The diverse Euchner safety solutions can be perfectly integrated into modular systems to protect people, machines and products in the packaging sector. The product range comprises of guard locking devices and access management systems as well as products such as door detectors, door locking systems and pendant stations.

For all of its products, Euchner guarantees exacting quality far exceeding the requirements in standards and laws. Customers can rely on Euchner products, which are backed by over 60 years of safety engineering expertise. At its headquarters in Leinfelden near Stuttgart, this family-run company develops and manufactures the right solution for any application in any batch size, large or small. All of the Euchner products are available from Treotham.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

