Smart igus micro flizz energy supply system guiding data and media

Guiding data and media in the tightest of spaces at high speeds is a major challenge in diverse application areas.

igus micro flizz available from Treotham offers a compact energy supply system for travels up to 100 metres. It consists of an energy chain, flexible chainflex cables for tight bend radii and an aluminium guide channel. The micro flizz can now also be used with the new smart CF.D system. This monitors the data transmission characteristics of the cable in advance and promptly warns of a failure.

Narrow compact spaces and fast movement in lanes, such as in storage and retrieval units, are common usage scenarios for busbar systems. However, they can normally only be used for energy transmission. In order to be able to supply not only energy but also data, fluids and air simultaneously in the horizontal and vertical directions, igus has developed the micro flizz energy supply system, which allows travel speeds up to 6 m/s and accelerations up to 4 m/s² are possible.

igus micro flizz consists of a plastic energy chain that travels in an aluminium channel. In addition to highly flexible chainflex control, data and motor cables for tight bend radii, the energy chain can also guide hoses as well as fibre optic cable with data rates of up to 10 GBit/s. Thanks to extensive testing in the in-house 2,750-square-metre test laboratory, igus provides a guaranteed service life of 36 months on all chainflex cables. If the user wants to monitor the transmission characteristics of their used bus cable, Treotham now offers the option of using the intelligent CF.D system in the micro flizz. The smart plastics innovation detects changes to the transmission characteristics of the cable in advance and provides timely information about an essential replacement. Therefore maintenance is planned in advance and an unexpected shutdown is avoided.

Modular and easy to clean system

The main advantage of the micro flizz, in addition to the optional intelligent monitoring, is its special construction. Integrated ‘side wings’ hold the chain firmly in the stretched condition at all times in a special groove in the upper and lower part of the channel. Together with plastic springs on the crossbars of the e-chain, they provide a soft and quiet rolling. This means the friction, wear, energy consumption and noise development are reduced significantly. Thanks to its modular design, the system is easily accessible and easy to clean. Therefore, the use of the micro flizz is also ideal in pharmaceutical and food production sectors. The energy chain system is available in three different sizes depending on the diameter of the cables.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.