Search
Home > Smart igus micro flizz energy supply system guiding data and media
Related Supplier News
New pair shielding for igus servo cables
New pair shielding for igus servo ...
The UL-approved igus servo cables of the CF21 series are available with a highly flexible, oil-resistant PVC jacket for high stressing capacity.
igus energy chains helping move the stage without drama
igus energy chains helping move ...
With moving energy supply systems, complicated stage applications can be implemented even in confined spaces and with high loads.
igus energy chains reduce assembly time for Taiwanese tool company
igus energy chains reduce assembly ...
Taiwanese company Hartford is using fully harnessed energy chain systems from igus to reduce the assembly time of their robotic machining centres.

Smart igus micro flizz energy supply system guiding data and media

By Treotham 13 May 2019
Supplier News
article image The micro flizz safely guides energy, data and media in a confined installation space even at high speeds.
logo
1300 65 75 64

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Guiding data and media in the tightest of spaces at high speeds is a major challenge in diverse application areas.

igus micro flizz available from Treotham offers a compact energy supply system for travels up to 100 metres. It consists of an energy chain, flexible chainflex cables for tight bend radii and an aluminium guide channel. The micro flizz can now also be used with the new smart CF.D system. This monitors the data transmission characteristics of the cable in advance and promptly warns of a failure.

Narrow compact spaces and fast movement in lanes, such as in storage and retrieval units, are common usage scenarios for busbar systems. However, they can normally only be used for energy transmission. In order to be able to supply not only energy but also data, fluids and air simultaneously in the horizontal and vertical directions, igus has developed the micro flizz energy supply system, which allows travel speeds up to 6 m/s and accelerations up to 4 m/s² are possible.

igus micro flizz consists of a plastic energy chain that travels in an aluminium channel. In addition to highly flexible chainflex control, data and motor cables for tight bend radii, the energy chain can also guide hoses as well as fibre optic cable with data rates of up to 10 GBit/s. Thanks to extensive testing in the in-house 2,750-square-metre test laboratory, igus provides a guaranteed service life of 36 months on all chainflex cables. If the user wants to monitor the transmission characteristics of their used bus cable, Treotham now offers the option of using the intelligent CF.D system in the micro flizz. The smart plastics innovation detects changes to the transmission characteristics of the cable in advance and provides timely information about an essential replacement. Therefore maintenance is planned in advance and an unexpected shutdown is avoided.

Modular and easy to clean system

The main advantage of the micro flizz, in addition to the optional intelligent monitoring, is its special construction. Integrated ‘side wings’ hold the chain firmly in the stretched condition at all times in a special groove in the upper and lower part of the channel. Together with plastic springs on the crossbars of the e-chain, they provide a soft and quiet rolling. This means the friction, wear, energy consumption and noise development are reduced significantly. Thanks to its modular design, the system is easily accessible and easy to clean. Therefore, the use of the micro flizz is also ideal in pharmaceutical and food production sectors. The energy chain system is available in three different sizes depending on the diameter of the cables.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Cables Energy Chain Systems Energy Chains