Scanner performance right down the line

Precision in the first dimension: Treotham’s new barcode line scanner from Wenglor sets new standards in the reading of one-dimensional codes. Thanks to the increased scanning area, the stationary scanner can be used even more flexibly – at manual workstations and in fully automated systems.

With the integrated CCD line, the BLN series barcode line scanner sets itself apart in particular with its high reading performance. The large scanning area is 20 to 200 mm or 30 to 520 mm depending on the model, which greatly increases flexibility in system design and installation. The compact design (29 x 60 x 52 mm) also enables installation in tight spaces such as complex intralogistics facilities. The BLN scanner reliably reads 1D codes with a very high density of over 0.075 mm in static and dynamic applications of up to 0.3 m/s with a scan rate of 510 scans/s. The decoded information is sent directly to the system via an integrated Ethernet or RS-232 interface.

Visible red light helps to ensure that the code is optimally aligned in the scanning area when used in manual workstations. The successful decoding is then output directly to the operator via a green “Good Read” LED, the practical OLED display shows the information stored in the code.



In addition to the easy operating concept requiring no additional software, the smart sensor impresses with its robust housing design with IP67 degree of protection, which also makes it suitable for use in harsh industrial environments.



